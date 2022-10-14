Owatonna celebrates milestone in downtown redevelopment project

By Noah Caplan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been a long time coming for the Owatonna community, but Thursday, residents finally got the chance to celebrate a big milestone in their downtown redevelopment.

Cedar Avenue has now been refurbished with bigger sidewalks, more lighting, and a new hotel opening up.

“We just want a better quality of life for our residents that live here, who want a place where they can come down and feel safe, bring their families,” Owatonna Chamber of Commerce Main Street Director Lisa Cochran said. “It’s pedestrian friendly and that’s what we wanted to begin with, having sidewalks extra wide.”

The project cost about $4.5 million, which was in the city’s budget. Businesses downtown are expected to see increased taxes as a result of the updates.

