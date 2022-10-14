Olmsted County receives 100 more catalytic converter kits amid latest wave of thefts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the latest uptick in catalytic converter thefts, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office received another 100 marking kits from the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau.

After a long period without any catalytic converter thefts, the Sheriff’s Office says they have seen 10 thefts in the last two weeks. Captain James Schueller says no thefts have occurred on cars marked with these kits.

“If you’re underneath a car, and you see it, you’d probably think twice and say: ‘let’s go onto one that’s not marked,’” Schueller said. “If scrap metal dealers are doing their jobs, they’re not even supposed to be buying them, whether they have the marking on them, or if it’s been ground off, they can get charged in that too.”

The converter kits are free of charge and are provided through a state grant. Anyone can pick up a kit at the Law Enforcement Center upon request.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.