Mitchell’s Movie Minutes: Luckiest Girl Alive, Werewolf at Night, Hocus Pocus 2

movie
movie(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC’s Julian Mitchell is a movie buff. He has started a new segment on Midwest Access featuring some of the newest movies in theaters and on streaming sites.

This week he gave reviews of ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’, ‘Werewolf by Night’ and ‘Hocus Pocus 2′.

You can watch Luckiest Girl Alive on Netflix and the other two movies on Disney+.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Britt Noser and Kim Norton
Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Rochester bus shelters damage
Four Rochester bus shelters damaged within 10 days

Latest News

Mitchell's Movie Minute
(File)
Schleicher Funeral Homes talks funeral planning on Midwest Access
Rochester
Goonies Comedy Club: Julie Bane
Goonies Comedy Club: Julie Bane
Goonies Comedy Club: Julie Bane
Traveling Art Studio
Painting pumpkins with ‘Art on the Go’