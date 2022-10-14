First measurable snowfall Friday; Big temperature swings ahead

Up and down temperatures through the next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light snowfall impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa Friday morning. The official NWS snow observer near RST reported 0.1″ of snowfall which is now our first measurable snowfall of the season.

Snowfall last 5 years
Snowfall last 5 years(KTTC)

Since 1900, Rochester’s average first “measurable snowfall” is November 4th. Four out of the last five years have seen the first “measurable” snowfall take place in October. This year ties 2018 with the 8th earliest first “measurable” snowfall in Rochester. If we look back to the 2018-2019 season, Rochester set a record with 86.8″ of snowfall!

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

High temperatures will return to seasonal averages on Saturday with highs in the middle and upper 50s. Winds will be strong out of the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts reaching near 25 mph through the afternoon. Seasonal temperatures aren’t expected to last long with highs falling into the middle 40s by Sunday afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest around 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph Sunday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Highs will stay below average to start off next week. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s with strong winds Monday afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s Monday and Tuesday nights. Temperatures will slowly warm throughout next week. Highs return to the middle 50s by next Friday.

Nick

