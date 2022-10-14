Craft and Vendor Show at Graham Arenas Park

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This event is taking place on October 15 at Graham Arenas Park. Door prizes will be given out and admission is free. It’s an opportunity to check out the local crafters and vendors in our area.

You may also like the following events from Canedo Event Planner:

Full event details here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the drivers drove into the woods and ended up with a tree in the passenger seat, while...
Teens survive serious crash while racing after school
Britt Noser and Kim Norton
Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
From left; Abby Hoyer, Tom and Gena Hoyer, and Michael Schulman react during the reading of...
Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17
Rochester bus shelters damage
Four Rochester bus shelters damaged within 10 days

Latest News

Rochester
Goonies Comedy Club: Julie Bane
Olmsted County
Olmsted County receives 100 more catalytic converter kits amid latest wave of thefts
RPU
RPU linemen reflect on their mutual aid trip to Florida
Authorities in Nicollet County say the body of Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson, 28, who has been...
UPDATE: Body of missing Nicollet man found