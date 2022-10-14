Companies reaching out to high school students amid staffing shortages

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re getting to that point of the school year where high school students are thinking about what they’d like to do after they graduate.

“I would like to go to Idaho for a trade school to become a lineman,” Albert Lea senior Josh Behrends said.

While some students’ after-graduation plans are still up in the air.

“I don’t know probably work for my grandpa or my dad,” Albert Lea freshman Blair Blake said.

Either way, area employers are reaching out to students directly at job fairs.

“Our end goal is to hire technicians full time to work on our machines anywhere from our small machines to our large mining machines,” Ziegler corporate recruiter Alison Clark said.

“We’re just kind of getting the word out about Rice. We’re doing a huge recruitment push here in southern Minnesota. Just letting people know what we are and what we’re about,” Rice Company steel lead Nathan Carpenter said.

A lot of companies will help students get connected with the correct schooling for the job, while some companies don’t require any schooling beyond high school.

“We have technical colleges all over the place that kind of know our name. We’ll go and we’ll recruit there and get that information out on what we offer each year for internships,” Clark said.

“We’ll take really any level of experience. We very much take people based on the quality of the person versus what they know and their qualification,” Carpenter said.

Employers say reaching out to high school student to fill positions is one of the best ways to recruit new hires.

“I remember when I was in high school, I had no idea. I thought I knew what I wanted to do, but truly we don’t know every opportunity that’s out there,” Clark said.

“They’re really enthusiastic. They’re really a blank canvas. You can teach them. They’re very coachable, and they’re ready to work hard, especially this generation,” Carpenter said.

