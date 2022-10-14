College & Career Fair at Albert Lea High School

Friday was the first College & Career Fair at Albert Lea High School.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Local high school students are looking to their futures by exploring some of the diverse career opportunities out there.

High school students had the chance to talk to representatives from more than forty employers in the area.

There were a variety of employers at the job fair like construction companies, banks and the military service.

There were also representatives from nearly 80 colleges interacting with students.

Students were given handouts with a number of questions they could ask the career or college rep about their school or job.

“Really the value is just to get our name out there. It’s hard to know what options and what experiences students can take on if they don’t hear about it, if we don’t get our face out there. We really like to be the face for Ziegler at as many fairs whether it’s tech colleges or high schools as we can,” Ziegler corporate recruiter, Allison Clark said.

Albert Lea school staff members say one of their students most popular options for after graduation plans is going to a trade school.

