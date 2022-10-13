Year-round cucumbers grown in Minnesota

Cucumbers
Cucumbers(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – Bushel Boy Farms, is a leading producer of fresh, local, greenhouse-grown produce year-round in the Upper Midwest, now grows cucumbers at its Owatonna greenhouse. The first harvest is already hitting shelves at major retailers throughout the Twin Cities in October.

Bushel Boy Farms is the first company in Minnesota to produce the crop year-round.

Cucumbers are just the second crop to be grown using Bushel Boy Farms’ high-wire production system.

The company, now in its 32nd year in operation, is already well-known for its nine varieties of fresh, garden-flavor tomatoes, as well as greenhouse-grown strawberries, launched in 2021. The news follows a recent report from The Food Institute that continued investments in the vertical farming industry will bolster its projected market value to $20.9 billion by 2029, a sign of the market’s value during current global economic and supply chain challenges.

Retailers carrying Bushel Boy Farms’ cucumbers include Cub Foods, Kowalski’s Market, Coborn’s Grocery Stores, Lunds & Byerlys, Hy-Vee, Jerry’s Foods and more. To learn more about Bushel Boy Farms, visit www.bushelboy.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

