Utilizing fall ingredients from Sekapp Orchard

By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our very own Tom Overlie is sharing a recipe that he created using ingredients from Sekapp Orchard.

Tom’s Apple Bourban Caramel Cake featuring Sekapp Orchard

Ingredients:

  • 1 box white cake mix
  • 1 cup apple butter
  • 1-2 apples, diced
  • Maple bourbon
  • Caramel mix
  • Whipped cream

Directions:

  1. Mix the cake batter.
  2. Mix in apple butter, diced apples and a dash of maple bourbon.
  3. Bake as directed on box.
  4. Top with caramel mix and whipped cream.

