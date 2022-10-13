Utilizing fall ingredients from Sekapp Orchard
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our very own Tom Overlie is sharing a recipe that he created using ingredients from Sekapp Orchard.
Tom’s Apple Bourban Caramel Cake featuring Sekapp Orchard
Ingredients:
- 1 box white cake mix
- 1 cup apple butter
- 1-2 apples, diced
- Maple bourbon
- Caramel mix
- Whipped cream
Directions:
- Mix the cake batter.
- Mix in apple butter, diced apples and a dash of maple bourbon.
- Bake as directed on box.
- Top with caramel mix and whipped cream.
