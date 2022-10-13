Utilizing fall ingredients from Sekapp Orchard

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our very own Tom Overlie is sharing a recipe that he created using ingredients from Sekapp Orchard.

Tom’s Apple Bourban Caramel Cake featuring Sekapp Orchard

Ingredients:

1 box white cake mix

1 cup apple butter

1-2 apples, diced

Maple bourbon

Caramel mix

Whipped cream

Directions:

Mix the cake batter. Mix in apple butter, diced apples and a dash of maple bourbon. Bake as directed on box. Top with caramel mix and whipped cream.

