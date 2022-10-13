Stewartville artist gone Nashville joins Midwest Access

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Aaron Simmons is back in town to perform in front of his hometown. Tickets are $20 and the concert is October 15 at the Stewartville Civic Center.

His full band will be there. Two Nashville songwriters will be opening. He promises new music and high energy.

If you would like tickets, click here.

Simmons released his debut album, “Third St SW” independently in 2020. The record peaked at #5 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart, with its second single, “That’s My Hometown,” being played organically well over 100,000 times across all platforms. He also recently released three singles, “78150,” “Blood, Sweat & Beers,” and “Nobody’s Home in Wadena.”

He is influenced by Garth Brooks, Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osborne and Tenille Townes.

Simmons moved to Nashville in 2021.

Utilizing fall ingredients from Sekapp Orchard
Fill the Truck to Fight Cancer a major success
