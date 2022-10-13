Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the election less than a month away, the Rochester mayoral candidates are discussing how campaigning has been going, along with priorities they have if elected mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Kim Norton is seeking a second term. She has decades of experience in government.

“I’ve been a resident for 35 years,” Norton said. “I raised my children here. I love this community and would be honored to serve for four more years.”

Her opponent Britt Noser was born and raised in Rochester. He has been a public-school teacher, has worked in apartment management, and is currently a real estate entrepreneur. This is his first time running for office.

“My abilities to be a leader in this situation coming from my life experiences,” Noser said. “Working in the public sector as a teacher, in the private sector in apartment management and then as an entrepreneur. I am the local homegrown candidate. I am looking to bring balance, stability and common sense back to our city government.”

Norton said her record speaks for itself and she has demonstrated strong leadership, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have a proven record of leadership,” Norton said. “Some of the things that I probably stepped into tackling that hadn’t anticipated was finding opportunities for the city. As we grow, to do it better. So, getting involved in the Data Alliance, winning grants through the federal level, those are things that I will continue to do.”

Noser said that Norton is out of touch with what Rochester residents want, and the city needs a mayor that is a better listener.

“Mayor Norton’s first concerns are the special interests, rather than the concerns of the people of Rochester,” he said. “My plan would be to create a new format for public input. I see it as a mayor’s forum. Where there’s meetings and anyone in the public can come. We’ll do as many as there is a demand for.”

Norton said she does always put the interests of the citizens first.

“We’ve had a tough couple of years,” she said. “We’re doing better than a lot of other cities, but it still hurts for those who are impacted. It’s about finding a way to help everyone be successful and get through this pandemic. The city of Rochester has gone above and beyond to involve the public in all of the decisions that we are making. We have used a co-design initiative. They are all community-led initiatives, like Discovery Walk.”

Noser said as mayor he hopes to act as a “watchdog” for the citizens, and that Destination Medical Center needs to have more supervision.

“DMC is a runaway train where there’s no way to get off, all these new projects are coming like an avalanche,” he said.

Noser recently printed fliers stating that Norton does not support preserving Soldiers Field Golf Course.

“I have been very clear,” Norton said. “And I have been very clear for the last year that we have 18 holes of golf at Soldiers Field. It’s a magnificent green space that’s walkable from downtown. If my opponent hands out that flier with those lies on it, shame on him.”

Noser said she’s not being transparent.

“She has been very wishy-washy about the golf course,” he said. “Saying you’re for 18 holes is not saying you’re for keeping the golf course. She is still not willing to say that she supports it 100% as designed.”

Election Day is Nov. 8. To find out more information about the election and how to vote, click here.

