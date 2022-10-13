Rochester Fire Department hosts open houses for fire prevention week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It is the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week, and for the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), that means an open house for the local community. All five stations opened their doors, giving an opportunity for tours of the fire trucks, using the fire hoses, and meeting with fire fighters.

RFD says their theme for this year is, “fire won’t wait, plan your escape.”

“You need to have a plan to escape a fire,” said K.C. Clark a member of RFD’s PR team. “Have two ways out, and have a meeting place, and practice a fire safety plan and if you do find yourself in that situation, we want you to practice getting out of your home and getting to a safe place at least twice a year.”

RFD also says it is a good idea to keep smoke and carbon-monoxide detector batteries up to date. RFD says a good rule of thumb for that is to change detector batteries when a clock’s power goes out.

