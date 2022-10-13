Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating.

Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an active shooter shortly before 10:30 a.m. Red River High was placed on lockdown as Grand Forks Police and the Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene.

A sweep of Red River High was done as officers went room to room. GFPD Public Information Officer Lt. Andrew Stein tells Valley News Live officers did not find any evidence of anyone injured or shots fired. Stein says at this point, it appears the threat was a hoax and Red River High has resumed normal operations.

An investigation is now underway in Grand Forks to determine who made the call to dispatchers.

Jamestown Police were on scene at Jamestown High School after a threat was made shortly after the call in Grand Forks. Jamestown High’s call came in around 10:40 a.m. All schools within the Jamestown School District went into lockdown. Officers found no threats after sweeping the building and the lockdown was lifted.

West Fargo Public School officials say they were the target of a “swatting call” that came into the law enforcement’s dispatch center. Swatting refers to someone reporting a fake emergency to authorities. This has been happening to school districts across the nation this entire school year, and multiple school districts in the state just today.

Officials in West Fargo say the call was quickly deemed to be a hoax by law enforcement officials, and there is no threat to West Fargo High School.

Fargo Public Schools was also informed that calls came into local dispatch indicating active shooter situations were occurring at local schools, one of which was Davies High School. These calls were quickly deemed to be hoaxes by law enforcement officials, and there was no threat to Davies High School. The school is operating as normal on Thursday.

An email was sent to Barnesville school officials around noon Thursday threatening violence. Barnesville Police say at this time it appears the threat is not credible. BPD has asked for assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to help in the investigation into those who made the threat.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to learn more.

