A long road ahead: six months after the Taopi tornado

TAOPI, Minn. (KTTC) – Half a year to the day, and Taopi residents are still living with the impacts.

“We knew we were going to get back, and we knew we were going to have our neighbors back,” said Taopi Resident Tracy Smith.

The EF2 tornado that wiped out Taopi came and went in mere seconds, but those moments from the storm live on in the community.

“I woke up to the roar of the storm coming in, opened up the door, looked out, saw all the rain and everything flying, absolutely horizontal,” Smith said.

“Just disbelief. There were power lines everywhere,” said Taopi Resident Nicholas Strenke. “We had built a brand-new horse barn last fall, so we didn’t even get to enjoy it for that long and that was completely gone.”

“My son looked out the window. There was a big lightning storm with rain, and he’s like ‘Dad, Terry’s house is gone,’” said Taopi Resident Angie Smith.

Homes are being rebuilt, but there’s still a long way to go.

“Growing up in this community, our whole lives, we knew there would be support. It’s a great local community,” Smith said.

Smith and his family finally returned to their Taopi home in late August, but others, like Strenke, are still waiting.

“Our garage was completely gone as well, and the backside of our house is where the extensive damage was done to our home,” Strenke said. “We’re probably a couple months out yet before moving back in.”

In spite of the constant cleanup efforts, residents are staying, “Taopi strong.”

“We’re one big family,” Smith said. “We’re very thankful to the people that gave us the opportunity to live there, but it’s not home. It’s not the same.”

