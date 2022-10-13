Gov. Walz meets with Queen of Norway to strengthen partnership

Norway flag
Norway flag(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz met with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway Thursday to strengthen their long-standing partnership.

The Queen is also here to celebrate the 49-year-long exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.

This meeting marks the beginning of the Queen’s four-day visit to Minnesota to highlight Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in Minnesota and the United States.

Queen Sonja is set to be in Minnesota from Thursday through Sunday.

Governor Walz met with the Queen along with members of the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Royal Court.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
Britt Noser and Kim Norton
Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field
Riverside bussing issue
Riverside Elementary searching for solutions after district eliminated closest bus route

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding lake property owners to check...
The 2022 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off today
Get to know the LIFE Center of Freeborn County
Get to know the LIFE Center of Freeborn County
Taopi, MN
A long road ahead: six months after the Taopi tornado
A long road ahead: six months after the Taopi tornado