Gov. Walz meets with Queen of Norway to strengthen partnership

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz met with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway Thursday to strengthen their long-standing partnership.

The Queen is also here to celebrate the 49-year-long exchange between the Minnesota National Guard and the Norwegian Home Guard.

This meeting marks the beginning of the Queen’s four-day visit to Minnesota to highlight Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in Minnesota and the United States.

Queen Sonja is set to be in Minnesota from Thursday through Sunday.

Governor Walz met with the Queen along with members of the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the Royal Court.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.