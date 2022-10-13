Four Rochester bus shelters damaged within 10 days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) has received reports of at least four damaged bus shelters in the last 10 days.

According to RPD, glass was broken at the all four of the shelters. RPD is not sure if the incidents are related.

Rochester bus shelters damage (KTTC)

In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Avenue near Cascade Creek.

The damaged bus shelters and the date it was damaged is as follows:

Oct. 4 - Shelter near 1006 Broadway Ave. N

Oct. 9 - Shelter near 18 Ave. NW and Allendale Park Lane NW

Oct. 10 - Shelter on 16th Avenue by Famous Dave’s

Oct. 12 - Shelter at 8 ½ St. SE and 15th Ave SE

RPD is asking the public to report any suspicious activity.

Call 911 or Non-Emergency Dispatch at (507) 328-6800.

