Fill the Truck fundraiser organizers deliver toys to Mayo Clinic Child Life program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several schools in Iowa came together to collect toy donations for the Mayo Clinic Child Life Program. It’s part of the second annual Fill the Truck to Fight Cancer Playdoh/Lego drive. Tayna Riehle and her family and friends traveled to Rochester Thursday to deliver the toys.

Riehle started the Fill the Truck fundraiser after her niece Avril was diagnosed with leukemia five years ago. Since then, Avril has raised more than $40,000 for the Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines and the Mayo Clinic Child Life Program in Rochester.

Also part of the family’s mission is the Fill the Truck toy drive. For the past two years, Crestwood/Howard-Winn Schools has hosted the fundraiser at the homecoming game.

Teaming up with the Crestwood/Howard-Winn student council, fundraiser organizers asked community members to donate to the toy drive. The goal was to fill two truckloads worth Play-Doh and Legos.

“We surpassed our goal of filling two trucks with local donations as well as tons of people from New Hampton. They really came out. It definitely joined the two communities together and it turned out to be a great night. The Cadets didn’t win, but that’s okay. We won in terms of filling both our trucks that night,” Riehle said.

All of the donations will go to the Mayo Clinic Child Life Program. It’s a program where child life specialists provide support to children and families during medical experiences. One service they offer is play and expressive activities where staff members encourage children to process their experiences through play.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.