Fill the Truck to Fight Cancer a major success

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It is delivery day Wednesday at Mayo Clinic. Kids at the Child Life program were gifted new toys, specifically play-doh and legos.

Crestwood/Howard-Winn Schools hosted their second annual Fill the Truck to Fight Cancer Playdoh/Lego drive at their homecoming game last month. The goal was to fill two trucks with donations for Mayo’s Child Life program, and it was a major success.

The drive and donations were in honor of Avril. Avril has spent eight years of her life battling leukemia.

KTTC’s Darian Leddy was at Mayo for delivery day.

Previous Story on KTTC: https://www.kttc.com/2022/09/22/crestwood-looks-fill-truck-fight-childhood-cancer/

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.