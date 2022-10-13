Family plays loud music with explicit lyrics to protest school playground noise

A school's playground noise prompted neighbors to blast loud, vulgar music as parents complained. (Source: WBBM/CELL PHONE VIDEO/CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WBBM) - A playground isn’t usually the site of controversy, but that’s not the case in Orland Park.

The constant noise was annoying neighbors, so one family took matters into its own hands.

Behind Prairie Elementary School sits this updated playground. It was built with musical instruments, including loud drums.

When the new digs popped up, kids loved it. But the same could not be said for the family whose backyard is within feet of the playground.

“We can’t do anything,” Rueben Rayo said.

Laura and Rueben Rayo said the noise coming from the playgrounds’ musical instruments turned excessive.

“We were not able to open our windows because of the fact that the instruments were constantly being played,” Laura Rayo said.

So the family installed outdoor patio speakers and originally just blared loud music.

After a year of complaining to District 135 School Board, the Rayo family recently up the volume and lyrics and started playing explicit music like rapper Cardi B, all while kids played.

“… To me it’s more like harassment. You know, they’re harassing the children. To me it’s borderline like sexual harassment to us mothers being there,” parent Iwona Piwowerczyk said.

Parents complained, and police were called. And it turns out while in poor taste, it was not illegal, which is why more people complained to board members.

Tuesday night, the board heard from other neighbors who admit the playground sounds are out of control.

Rueben Rayo said they played the music with explicit lyrics “because we have to get the board’s attention.”

Orland Park police investigated the complaints and convinced the school to temporarily remove the instruments. Yet the board is not ready to keep them away.

And Rueben Rayo says if instruments return, so will the music: “Just fix it, take it away.”

“You know what, I’m completely out of line. It was, absolutely, but you know what, I had to do what I had to do to protect my family and my home because I can’t move my home,” he said.

The Rayos say they will no longer blast vulgar music, but they will play loud music again if the playground instruments return.

The school board has not yet made a final decision on the matter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
University of Minnesota, Duluth
UMD workers to join 1,500 university employees on statewide strike
Riverside bussing issue
Riverside Elementary searching for solutions after district eliminated closest bus route

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.
2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following Connecticut shooting
FILE - Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday morning occurred in...
Ukraine’s Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones
A school's playground noise prompted neighbors to blast loud, vulgar music as parents complained.
Neighbors play loud, vulgar music to protest playground noise