Decision 2022: Sample Election Ballot

November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading...
November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading up to Election Day 2022.(Cabarrus County)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What can you expect on Election Day ballot in 2022?

You can find a Minnesota sample ballot here.

Here is the information for Iowa.

All Minnesota voters will have these races on their general election ballot:

  • U.S. Representative
  • Governor & Lt. Governor
  • Secretary of State
  • State Auditor
  • Attorney General
  • State Senator
  • State Representative
  • Judicial seats

Voters may have one or more of these races on their ballot:

  • County Officials
  • City Officers
  • School Board Members
  • Township Officers
  • Local ballot questions

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
Britt Noser and Kim Norton
Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field
Riverside bussing issue
Riverside Elementary searching for solutions after district eliminated closest bus route

Latest News

Fill the Truck drive, Darian Leddy reports
Fill the Truck drive
Fill the Truck fundraiser organizers deliver toys to Mayo Clinic Child Life program
Brad Finstad in Kasson
Carroll's Corn
Carroll's Corn