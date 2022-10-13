Decision 2022: Sample Election Ballot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – What can you expect on Election Day ballot in 2022?

You can find a Minnesota sample ballot here.

Here is the information for Iowa.

All Minnesota voters will have these races on their general election ballot:

U.S. Representative

Governor & Lt. Governor

Secretary of State

State Auditor

Attorney General

State Senator

State Representative

Judicial seats

Voters may have one or more of these races on their ballot:

County Officials

City Officers

School Board Members

Township Officers

Local ballot questions

