Cool and breezy conditions continue

Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper-20s and low-30s
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool conditions will continue through the evening and into the overnight hours with low temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s. Skies tonight will be partly cloudy with west winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures have been cooler the past few days and the below-average temperatures will continue through the next week. Temperatures ahead will be anywhere between five and 18 degrees below average.

Below Average Temperatures
Below Average Temperatures(KTTC)

The cooler temperatures are indicative more of November temperatures rather than October temperatures. Monday’s high temperature will feel like conditions at the end of November.

Temperatures Feel Like
Temperatures Feel Like(KTTC)

Tomorrow will be cloudy with the chance for some drizzle and some flurries. Winds will be from the northwest again between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper-40s across the area.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

Say it ain’t SNOW!!

Could it be?
Could it be?(KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, the temperatures will be below average with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

