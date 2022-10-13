Carroll’s Corn joins Midwest Access

Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Carroll’s Corn is a popular treat around the holiday season. The company says it is dedicated to creating fresh, delicious and quality popcorn for you to enjoy.

If you would like to get your orders in you can find more information here.

Flavors are caramel corn, cheddar popcorn, butter, triple mix, buffalo breath, jalapeno cheddar, beer cheese, kettle corn and white popcorn among others.

