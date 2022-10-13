A blustery and cold end to the week; cold weather lingers through the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The calendar says October, but our weather is feeling very November-like right now and this colder weather regime is going to stick around for quite a while, unfortunately. We’ll have to deal with mostly cloudy conditions today with raw northwest winds and a few sprinkles or sparse, light rain showers in the area on the western periphery of the large storm system that pushed through the region on Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the mid-40s today while that nagging northwest breeze will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times, producing wind chill values in the 30s throughout the day.

We'll have mostly cloudy skies with brisk winds and high temps will be in the 40s. (KTTC)

We'll have mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with raw northwest winds and high temps will be in the 40s. A few sprinkles will be possible. (KTTC)

Clouds will break up at times tonight and winds will subside, allowing for a fair amount of radiative cooling in the area. Low temperatures overnight will be around 30 degrees with wind chill values in the mid-20s.

We'll have high temps in the 40s Friday. A brisk breeze will keep wind chill values in the 30s and there will be a chance for spotty rain showers. (KTTC)

Friday will feature many of the same weather elements as our Thursday forecast as clouds and sparse, spotty rain showers will be possible during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the upper 30s for the most part.

The weekend looks a little brighter, but still rather chilly for October standards. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday with brisk northwest winds and high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

High temps will be ten to 15 degrees below the seasonal average with some sunshine and a chilly breeze. (KTTC)

Sunday will be similar overall, but with slightly lighter winds, and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Next week will start on a very cold note as afternoon temperatures Monday and Tuesday will barely get into the 40s and morning low temperatures will be in the low and mid-20s.

High temps for the next week will be in the 40s to around 50 degrees, much below the seasonal average. (KTTC)

Warmer air will begin to flow into the region Wednesday afternoon and high temperatures will finally be in the low 50s. Readings will reach the mid and then upper 50s between next Thursday and the following weekend, so a decent warming trend is a distinct possibility. We’ll just have to be patient and eagerly anticipate its arrival.

Temps will be much colder than normal this weekend and early next week. We'll enjoy a slow warming trend late next week. (KTTC)

