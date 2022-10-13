A blustery and cold end to the week; cold weather lingers through the weekend
High temperatures will ten to 15 degrees colder than average for most of the next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The calendar says October, but our weather is feeling very November-like right now and this colder weather regime is going to stick around for quite a while, unfortunately. We’ll have to deal with mostly cloudy conditions today with raw northwest winds and a few sprinkles or sparse, light rain showers in the area on the western periphery of the large storm system that pushed through the region on Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the mid-40s today while that nagging northwest breeze will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times, producing wind chill values in the 30s throughout the day.
Clouds will break up at times tonight and winds will subside, allowing for a fair amount of radiative cooling in the area. Low temperatures overnight will be around 30 degrees with wind chill values in the mid-20s.
Friday will feature many of the same weather elements as our Thursday forecast as clouds and sparse, spotty rain showers will be possible during the day and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill values in the upper 30s for the most part.
The weekend looks a little brighter, but still rather chilly for October standards. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds on Saturday with brisk northwest winds and high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.
Sunday will be similar overall, but with slightly lighter winds, and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
Next week will start on a very cold note as afternoon temperatures Monday and Tuesday will barely get into the 40s and morning low temperatures will be in the low and mid-20s.
Warmer air will begin to flow into the region Wednesday afternoon and high temperatures will finally be in the low 50s. Readings will reach the mid and then upper 50s between next Thursday and the following weekend, so a decent warming trend is a distinct possibility. We’ll just have to be patient and eagerly anticipate its arrival.
