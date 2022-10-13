125 Live needs boost for food pantry

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 125 Live in Rochester needs help stocking its food shelf. The adult activity center started the shelf last year to combat older adult hunger in the Rochester community.

As of Wednesday, the shelf is nearly bare.

Organization leaders say many of its members struggled on many levels during the pandemic and continue to struggle, especially with food insecurity.

If you would like to donate items, you can bring them to:

125 Elton Hills Dr NW Room 112, Rochester, MN 55901

More details here.

