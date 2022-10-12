Windy, cool, and a bit damp today; the next several days will feel like November

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A potent cold front in the region has swept away the September-like warmth we enjoyed earlier this week, and now colder, November-like weather is headed our way. We’ll have light showers until mid-morning behind the front that is now poised to push into the Great Lakes. We’ll have at least a few hours of sunshine in the middle part of the day to warm temperatures toward the low 60s in much of the area before thicker clouds and sparse rain showers return for the afternoon. Temperatures will actually fall off late in the afternoon, reaching the 40s early in the evening while raw, gusty west winds add an extra chill to the air at times reaching 30 miles per hour.

Expect gusty winds and midday sunshine surrounded by light rain showers in the morning and late afternoon. (KTTC)

We'll have showers early and late in the day. There will be some sunshine in the midday hours with gusty, cool winds and high temps will be in the low 60s. (KTTC)

The shower chances will taper off shortly after sunset this evening with partly cloudy conditions in the late night hours. Temperatures will drop from the 40s in the evening to the mid and upper 30s later in the night while a brisk west breeze makes it feel like the upper 20s at times.

We'll have showers early and late today. (KTTC)

We'll have wind gusts around 30 miles per hour today. Winds will drop sightly tonight. (KTTC)

Thursday will be blustery and cool, but there will at least be occasional sunshine throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s which is more typical for early November than mid-October. Wind chill values tomorrow will be in the upper 30s, for the most part.

We'll havge sunshine with passing clouds tomorrow and raw, gusty nirthwst winds will keep wind chill values in the 30s. (KTTC)

After a breezy and cool Friday that will again feature November -like temperatures, the weekend will be a little sunnier and slightly less windy. Temperatures will still be reminiscent of November, unfortunately with readings in the upper 40s for the afternoon hours and morning lows will be around freezing.

Expect blustery and cool weather for the end of this week. We'll stick with sunshine and chilly weather for the next several days. (KTTC)

Next week will feature a slow warming trend with high temperatures climbing from the low 40s on Monday and Tuesday to the low and mid-50s for the latter portion of the week while sunshine continues to reign supreme.

Temps will be colder and more November-like for the weekend and early next week. Temps will warm later next week to more seasonable levels. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.