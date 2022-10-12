WATCH: Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis square off in Congressional District debate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 Studios hosts Incumbent Rep. Ashley Hinson and challenger Sen. Liz Mathis as they go head to head in a debate that will answer questions about their platforms, concerns, and future plans.

Hinson, a former KCRG-TV9 anchor and reporter, is in her first term in Congress after defeating Democrat Abby Finkenauer in 2020 to represent Iowa’s First District. Through redistricting, that area is now largely mirrored in Iowa’s new Second Congressional District.

Mathis, also a former anchor and reporter at both KCRG-TV9 and KWWL, has spent the past 10 years in the Iowa Senate.

You can watch the debate below:

