WATCH: Ashley Hinson and Liz Mathis square off in Congressional District debate

KCRG-TV9 is partnering with KWQC in the Quad Cities and KCCI in Des Moines, as well as KTTC...
KCRG-TV9 is partnering with KWQC in the Quad Cities and KCCI in Des Moines, as well as KTTC covering Mason City-Rochester to put on the debate, ensuring audiences across the new Second District will be able to see the debate just ahead of Iowa's early voting period.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9 Studios hosts Incumbent Rep. Ashley Hinson and challenger Sen. Liz Mathis as they go head to head in a debate that will answer questions about their platforms, concerns, and future plans.

Hinson, a former KCRG-TV9 anchor and reporter, is in her first term in Congress after defeating Democrat Abby Finkenauer in 2020 to represent Iowa’s First District. Through redistricting, that area is now largely mirrored in Iowa’s new Second Congressional District.

Mathis, also a former anchor and reporter at both KCRG-TV9 and KWWL, has spent the past 10 years in the Iowa Senate.

You can watch the debate below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
Chicago police believe they have found the remains of a landlord of a boarding house who was...
Missing landlord’s remains found in freezer, police say
Britt Noser and Kim Norton
Rochester mayoral candidates spar over issues, Soldiers Field
Riverside bussing issue
Riverside Elementary searching for solutions after district eliminated closest bus route

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
Norway flag
Gov. Walz meets with Queen of Norway to strengthen partnership
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding lake property owners to check...
The 2022 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener kicks off today
Get to know the LIFE Center of Freeborn County
Get to know the LIFE Center of Freeborn County