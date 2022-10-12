Riverside Elementary searching for solutions after district eliminated closest bus route

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday is International Walk to School Day, but for some kids, walking to school is a daily experience. In Rochester, some Riverside Elementary students have to walk to school after their bus route was taken away.

Rochester Public School (RPS) District recently added four new schools, and after creating its new boundaries, school officials redesigned their bus routes to accommodate all of the schools.

In Rochester, schools are not required to provide transportation to students K-5 living less than 1.25 miles from their school.

“That’s a tough issue we are monitoring very carefully how kids and families are feeling about and doing with that,” RPS superintendent Kent Pekel said.

As winter approaches, some Riverside staff members are concerned about walking in cold temperatures.

“As the weather gets colder, it becomes maybe a little bit harder for families to get here. Transportation is a barrier in Rochester and so this is an issue we’re all facing together,” Riverside Elementary principal Erin Rahman said.

Riverside staff members say there aren’t enough bus drivers and the school’s before and after school daycare programs are completely full.

“Right now, there’s a shortage of everybody, everywhere,” Rahman said.

Riverside is a community school which the staff works closely with the neighborhood to support not only the students but also their families.

“This is a neighborhood in which we want to make sure families know that there are routes kids can walk safely and we want to be encouraging the community to look out for kids,” Pekel said.

RPS officials say they have a limited number of buses and drivers, so after adding new routes for new schools, they had to eliminate old routes within that walking distance.

“I know it’s never easy for us to lose anything that we’ve had, but we did that in the interest of fairness and equity across the city and we’re going to keep looking at it and if there are problems, we will absolutely address them,” Pekel said.

Riverside staff members are asking the community to help come up with creative ways to help their students get to school.

“It’s a matter of trying to figure out the best way we can all kids get here safely,” Rahman said.

RPS also has nearly 40 crossing guards who help students cross the street safely to and from school.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.