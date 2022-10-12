Riverside Elementary celebrates International Walk to School Day

International Walk to School Day(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Students strapped on their walking shoes Wednesday for International Walk to School Day.

Rochester Public School (RPS) is teaming up with Olmsted County Public Health to encourage students to get outside and walk to school.

Riverside Elementary School students gathered at Homestead Park to start their walk to school. RPS staff members say nearly every student from Riverside participated in the walk.

Students and their families could either meet at the park or hop on a school bus and get dropped off at the starting point.

School and city leaders joined in the students on their walk including Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel.

At the end of the walk, students were greeted at the door by teachers and received a sticker for their participation in the walk.

“We just kind of plan it out with the geographical systems and look to see what would be the best. We walk the routes. We put signs up around the route. We did a pre-walk with all the students that would be walking so they could know the route. There’s staff that do the walk,” RPS Safe Routes to School coordinator Dustin Marrow said.

