Pet of the Week: Huskie

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access features a pet of the week, every week, from Paws and Claws. Wednesday we were introduced to Huskie.

Huskie is a curious, lovable, and sweet kitty who is fairly confident in his safe environment. He even attended the PCHS auction in an enclosed stroller and seemed quite laid back during the outing.

Huskie’s rescuers said he developed a real affinity for canned cat food and would eat only that rather than dry kibble. A cat with good taste, no doubt!

If you would like to give him a forever home

