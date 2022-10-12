Monster Bash Haunted House joins Midwest Access

HARMONY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Monster Bash Haunted House is operated by a 501(c)3 whose mission is to support the arts in Harmony, Minnesota.

Each year, they produce a new, uniquely themed haunted house. This year’s theme is “Slim Chance.”

Admission for the haunted house is $13 per person and kids under five years old are free. It is cash only.

The schedule for 2022 is as follows:

  • Friday, October 14: 7-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 15: 7-10 p.m.
  • Friday, October 21: 7-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 22: 5-10 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 23: 7-9 p.m.
  • Friday, October 28: 7-10 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 29: 7-10 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 30: 7-9 p.m.
  • Monday, October 31: 7-9 p.m.

They do provide a less scary option for the haunted house. It eliminates direct scares, but the environment is designed to be scary and as other people will be present, there may be bleed over from their groups.

The haunted house is located at 150 1st St NW.

A small portion of our proceeds go toward the upkeep, improvement and taxes for the haunt site.

More information can be found here.

