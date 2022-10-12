Minnesota AP High School Football Rankings - October 12, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota.
Minnesota High School Football Poll
By Mark Poulose
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points

LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (8) 6-0 89

2. Rosemount (1) 6-0 82

3. Stillwater 6-0 72

4. Shakopee 5-1 63

5. Eden Prairie 4-2 51

6. Lakeville South 4-2 47

7. Prior Lake 4-2 33

8. Centennial 4-2 29

9. Forest Lake 5-1 14

10. Woodbury 5-1 8

Also receiving votes: Minnetonka 3, East Ridge 2, White Bear Lake 2.

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (8) 6-0 97

2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 6-0 92

3. Elk River 6-0 81

4. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-0 68

5. St. Francis 6-0 54

6. Mahtomedi 5-1 51

7. Chanhassen 5-1 48

8. Rochester Mayo 5-1 35

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-1 15

10. Waconia 4-2 6

Also receiving votes: Andover 4. St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 3, Bloomington Kennedy 1, Spring Lake Park 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Stewartville (7) 6-0 90

2. Hutchinson (1) 5-1 86

3. Simley (1) 6-0 82

4. Mound Westonka 6-0 68

5. Becker (1) 5-1 66

6. Marshall 6-0 53

7. Grand Rapids 6-0 41

8. North Branch 5-1 18

9. Willmar 5-1 16

10. Rocori 5-2 9

Also receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 6, Princeton 3.

CLASS 3A

1. Esko (8) 6-0 95

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 6-0 89

3. Dassel-Cokato 5-1 74

4. Rochester Lourdes 5-1 72

5. Cannon Falls 5-1 52

6. Waseca 5-1 45

7. Milaca 5-1 34

8. Watertown-Mayer 5-1 30

9. Minneapolis Henry 6-0 22

10. New London-Spicer 5-1 19

Also receiving votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville 11, Pierz 3, Pequot Lakes 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Chatfield (9) 6-0 99

2. Minneapolis North (1) 6-0 89

3. Barnesville 6-0 78

4. Jackson County Central 6-0 67

5. Caledonia 5-1 55

6. Eden Valley-Watkins 6-0 52

7. Kimball Area 6-0 37

8. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 6-0 27

9. Pipestone Area 5-1 14

10. Blue Earth Area 5-1 11

Also receiving votes: Concordia Academy 7, Rush City 6, West Central Area/Ashby 3, St. Agnes 2, Osakis 1.

CLASS 1A

1. BOLD (7) 6-0 94

2. Lester Prairie (2) 6-0 86

3. Mahnomen/Waubun 6-0 76

4. Fillmore Central 6-0 65

5. Deer River (1) 6-0 58

6. Mayer Lutheran 5-1 45

7. Minneota 5-1 39

8. Martin Co. West 6-0 34

9. Lakeview 5-1 17

(tie) New York Mills 5-1 17

Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 9, Rushford-Peterson 5, Ottertail Central 3, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1.

NINE-MAN

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (6) 6-0 92

2. Lanesboro (1) 6-0 78

3. Fertile Beltrami (2) 6-0 75

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-0 67

5. Verndale (1) 6-0 62

6. Spring Grove 6-0 60

7. Renville County West 6-0 50

8. Kittson Co. Central 6-0 32

9. Hancock 5-1 10

10. Cherry 5-1 9

Also receiving votes: Nevis 7, Mabel-Canton 5, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3.

