Minnesota AP High School Football Rankings - October 12, 2022
Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points
LOCAL TEAMS ARE IN BOLD.
CLASS 6A
1. Maple Grove (8) 6-0 89
2. Rosemount (1) 6-0 82
3. Stillwater 6-0 72
4. Shakopee 5-1 63
5. Eden Prairie 4-2 51
6. Lakeville South 4-2 47
7. Prior Lake 4-2 33
8. Centennial 4-2 29
9. Forest Lake 5-1 14
10. Woodbury 5-1 8
Also receiving votes: Minnetonka 3, East Ridge 2, White Bear Lake 2.
CLASS 5A
1. Mankato West (8) 6-0 97
2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 6-0 92
3. Elk River 6-0 81
4. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-0 68
5. St. Francis 6-0 54
6. Mahtomedi 5-1 51
7. Chanhassen 5-1 48
8. Rochester Mayo 5-1 35
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-1 15
10. Waconia 4-2 6
Also receiving votes: Andover 4. St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 3, Bloomington Kennedy 1, Spring Lake Park 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Stewartville (7) 6-0 90
2. Hutchinson (1) 5-1 86
3. Simley (1) 6-0 82
4. Mound Westonka 6-0 68
5. Becker (1) 5-1 66
6. Marshall 6-0 53
7. Grand Rapids 6-0 41
8. North Branch 5-1 18
9. Willmar 5-1 16
10. Rocori 5-2 9
Also receiving votes: Holy Angels 6, Winona 6, Princeton 3.
CLASS 3A
1. Esko (8) 6-0 95
2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 6-0 89
3. Dassel-Cokato 5-1 74
4. Rochester Lourdes 5-1 72
5. Cannon Falls 5-1 52
6. Waseca 5-1 45
7. Milaca 5-1 34
8. Watertown-Mayer 5-1 30
9. Minneapolis Henry 6-0 22
10. New London-Spicer 5-1 19
Also receiving votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville 11, Pierz 3, Pequot Lakes 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Chatfield (9) 6-0 99
2. Minneapolis North (1) 6-0 89
3. Barnesville 6-0 78
4. Jackson County Central 6-0 67
5. Caledonia 5-1 55
6. Eden Valley-Watkins 6-0 52
7. Kimball Area 6-0 37
8. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 6-0 27
9. Pipestone Area 5-1 14
10. Blue Earth Area 5-1 11
Also receiving votes: Concordia Academy 7, Rush City 6, West Central Area/Ashby 3, St. Agnes 2, Osakis 1.
CLASS 1A
1. BOLD (7) 6-0 94
2. Lester Prairie (2) 6-0 86
3. Mahnomen/Waubun 6-0 76
4. Fillmore Central 6-0 65
5. Deer River (1) 6-0 58
6. Mayer Lutheran 5-1 45
7. Minneota 5-1 39
8. Martin Co. West 6-0 34
9. Lakeview 5-1 17
(tie) New York Mills 5-1 17
Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 9, Rushford-Peterson 5, Ottertail Central 3, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1.
NINE-MAN
1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (6) 6-0 92
2. Lanesboro (1) 6-0 78
3. Fertile Beltrami (2) 6-0 75
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-0 67
5. Verndale (1) 6-0 62
6. Spring Grove 6-0 60
7. Renville County West 6-0 50
8. Kittson Co. Central 6-0 32
9. Hancock 5-1 10
10. Cherry 5-1 9
Also receiving votes: Nevis 7, Mabel-Canton 5, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3.
