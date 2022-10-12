Iowa company joins Midwest Access to talk about Shop Iowa Day

IOWA (KTTC) – Shop Iowa announced ‘Shop Iowa Day’, a day dedicated to promoting and offering incentives for shopping at Iowa small businesses across the state on the platform.

On Shop Iowa Day, Wednesday, October 12, the Shop Iowa marketplace will offer site-wide discounts from apparel to home décor and everything in between.

Roxie Svoboda joined Midwest Access Wednesday to talk about Shop Iowa Day and her company is called Bethany Housewares, which is located in Cresco, Iowa.

She sells popular Scandinavian/Norwegian cookware and bread-making kits.

Promotions will run until 11:59 p.m. on October 12.

More information on Shop Iowa Day can be found here.

