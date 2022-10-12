Below-average temperatures and breezy conditions ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 PM Wednesday for the highlighted areas due to sustained winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Gusty winds can blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs can be blown down potentially resulting in power outages. Use extra caution when driving, especially when operating a high-profile vehicle.

Wind Advisory (KTTC)

Mason City has reported a wind gust of 45 miles per hour today. Charles City has reported a wind gust of 41 miles per hour. Rochester has reported a wind gust of 39 miles per hour.

Wind Gusts (KTTC)

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be in the mid to upper-30s. Skies tonight will be partly cloudy with winds from the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

As the winds will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour, wind chills overnight and into tomorrow will reach into the upper-20s and low-30s across the area.

Temperature & Wind Chill (KTTC)

Tomorrow will be windy again with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible at times and sustained winds between 15 and 20 miles per hour. Highs will be in the mid to upper-40s across the region with mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The next few days are looking to be breezy with gusts up into the 30s possible. A stray shower is possible on Friday with mostly clear skies. Temperatures the next week will be below average in the 40s and 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

