Windy and warm today; temps will be much cooler for the next several days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached what looks to be the warmest day of the month, but be sure to hold onto your hat, because the warmth will be accompanied by a fair amount of wind. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with gusty south winds that will be blowing into the region ahead of a cold front to our northwest. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon with south winds occasionally reaching 35 miles per hour throughout the day.

Thunderstorms will likely develop in the late evening along that cold front and will rumble into the area after 9 PM. A few of those storms may become strong to severe with strong wind gusts and perhaps one-inch hailstones possible in the area through the midnight hour. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in the level one threat out of five in its daily severe weather outlook, so it will be a marginal risk of severe weather. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s later in the night with strong winds turning to the west and continuing to gust to 35 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be windy and cool with a few isolated showers possible very early in the day with an additional chance for sparse rain showers in the afternoon. Expect occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the low 60s. West winds will gust to 35 miles per hour at times during the day.

We’ll have to deal with some cold winds on Thursday as well. Expect sunshine with a few passing clouds, but no more rainfall is expected during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a raw northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times, certainly adding an extra chill. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s on Friday with a little less wind in the area and Saturday will feature high temperatures in the mid-50s and a little less of a brisk breeze. We’ll have high temperatures in the upper 40s on Sunday with a brisk northwest breeze.

