Summer-like temps today; A cold front brings storms tonight and a blast of much cooler weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve reached the warmest day of the week and month today as temperatures have soared into the 70s across the area ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with gusty south winds that will gust to 30 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon, which is about 15 degrees above the seasonal average.

We'll have gusty winds and high temps in the 70s today. A few thunderstorms will be possible late this evening. (KTTC)

Thunderstorms will likely develop in the late evening along that cold front and will rumble into the area after 9 PM. A few of those storms may become strong to severe with strong wind gusts and perhaps one-inch hailstones possible in the area through the midnight hour. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in the level one threat out of five in its daily severe weather outlook, so it will be a marginal risk of severe weather. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s later in the night with strong winds turning to the west and continuing to gust to 35 miles per hour.

There will be a chance for late evening thunderstorms. Light showers will be possible late in the night. (KTTC)

There will be a small chance for large hail and damaging wind gusts this evening. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be windy and cool with a few isolated showers possible very early in the day with an additional chance for sparse rain showers in the afternoon. Expect occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the low 60s. West winds will gust to 35 miles per hour at times during the day.

We’ll have to deal with some cold winds on Thursday as well. Expect sunshine with a few passing clouds, but no more rainfall is expected during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a raw northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times, certainly adding an extra chill.

Temps will take a tumble in the next few days. We'll have light showers Wednesday with drier weather for the next week or more. (KTTC)

Temperatures will warm to the low 50s on Friday with a little less wind in the area and Saturday will feature high temperatures in the mid-50s and a little less of a brisk breeze. We’ll have high temperatures in the upper 40s on Sunday with a brisk northwest breeze.

Temps will be much cooler in the coming days. (KTTC)

