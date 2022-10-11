Send KTTC your questions for the MN governor’s debate

Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.
Gov. Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen.(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen will be participating in a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC.

Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth and Fargo.

The debate will air from 7-8 p.m. on KTTC and FOX 47. It will also livestream on kttc.com.

The debate will also be broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region.

Send us your questions by emailing news@kttc.com.

