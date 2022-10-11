Send KTTC your questions for the MN governor’s debate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and his Republican challenger Scott Jensen will be participating in a televised debate on October 18, hosted at KTTC.

Walz and Jensen will face a panel of journalists representing TV stations in Rochester, Mankato, Duluth and Fargo.

The debate will air from 7-8 p.m. on KTTC and FOX 47. It will also livestream on kttc.com.

The debate will also be broadcast on Gray Television stations across the region.

Send us your questions by emailing news@kttc.com.

