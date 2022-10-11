Planning for fall with Sekapp Orchard

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Picking apples is a fall favorite and Sekapp Orchard is now open seven days a week.

It is open for the season with lots of local fresh produce including fresh picked sweet corn, several varieties of apples bagged and ready for purchase, and pick your own apples Wednesdays though Sundays.

Click here for details on upcoming events and hours.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.