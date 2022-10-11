Planning for fall with Sekapp Orchard

The annual Apple Butter Festival is the first weekend in October
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Picking apples is a fall favorite and Sekapp Orchard is now open seven days a week.

It is open for the season with lots of local fresh produce including fresh picked sweet corn, several varieties of apples bagged and ready for purchase, and pick your own apples Wednesdays though Sundays.

Click here for details on upcoming events and hours.

