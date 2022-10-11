Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Head-on crash NW Rochester
Head-on crash in NW Rochester, no injuries
Police Lights
Motorcyclist injured in Fillmore County crash
Thesis Beer Project beer fun run
Dozens show up for beer fun run in Rochester
Home destroyed in fire near Oronoco.
Home destroyed in overnight fire near Oronoco

Latest News

The Uvalde schools leaders announced his retirement after new details are released about the...
Uvalde superintendent retires
FILE - Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., at a hearing May 10, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington....
Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis
Cheri Sloniker has had her service dog for more than seven years.
Woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea