Mayo Clinic holds annual Health Care Career Festival

Mayo Clinic Health Care Career Festival
Mayo Clinic Health Care Career Festival(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Mayo Clinic Health Care Career Festival is back offering high school students in southeastern Minnesota the opportunity to explore a wide range of career opportunities.

The event is being held at Rochester Community & Technology College’s (RCTC) Athletic Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event provides career awareness education, information on career fields and opportunities to use patient care equipment.

Students can also interact with over 50 departments through hands-on activities, network with Mayo Clinic professionals at the booths and visit college and post-secondary education booths.

The event is requiring that masks be worn due to the number of attendees and presenters to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Head-on crash NW Rochester
Head-on crash in NW Rochester, no injuries
Police Lights
Motorcyclist injured in Fillmore County crash
Thesis Beer Project beer fun run
Dozens show up for beer fun run in Rochester
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees

Latest News

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic gifted $100M to expand proton beam therapy services
FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November...
FDA to consider over-the-counter birth control pill
COVID-19 vaccine
Olmsted County residents can now get COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters
Mayo Clinic St. Marys
Mayo Clinic shares ways to identify and avoid heat-related illnesses.