Mayo Clinic holds annual Health Care Career Festival

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The annual Mayo Clinic Health Care Career Festival is back offering high school students in southeastern Minnesota the opportunity to explore a wide range of career opportunities.

The event is being held at Rochester Community & Technology College’s (RCTC) Athletic Fieldhouse Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event provides career awareness education, information on career fields and opportunities to use patient care equipment.

Students can also interact with over 50 departments through hands-on activities, network with Mayo Clinic professionals at the booths and visit college and post-secondary education booths.

The event is requiring that masks be worn due to the number of attendees and presenters to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

