Jury in 3rd trial won’t hear earlier results in Whitmer plot

(AP) - The results of two federal trials won’t be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A judge made his ruling Monday after a fourth day of testimony against Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar. They’re charged in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act.

Jurors haven’t heard that two men were acquitted of conspiracy charges in federal court in a separate trial and two more were convicted.

Judge Thomas Wilson says disclosing the results to the jury might be unfair to prosecutors who are running the state trial against Morrison, Musico and Bellar.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.