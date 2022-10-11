John Marshall High School’s debate team ranks as one of the top groups in the nation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – John Marshall high school fields a lot of teams, but one group of students is debating their way to the top. For the second straight year, the school’s debate team cracked the top-100 nationwide.

“I think these students are just remarkable,” said Coach Claire Sangstuen. “Because all of our students participate at such a high level, that’s what got us into the top 100.”

This great team also features a star player. Manasa Yerriboyina is now ranked #1 in Minnesota for poetry.

“I joined as a seventh grader, I started with debate, and I instantly fell in love,” Yerriboyina said.

Her climb to the top didn’t come without obstacles. Yerriboyina learned English as her second language.

“My parents are amazing at speaking English, but they prioritized me speaking my mother tongue, so that hindered my ability to speak English as a child,” Yerriboyina said.

On this team, she’s not alone. Most team members are from abroad and are learning English as a second language as well. It’s an aspect that Coach Sangstuen touts as an advantage for the group.

“Places like Sudan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Colombia, Mexico,” Sangstuen said. “They are bringing an aspect of authenticity that we can’t get any other way.” NAT>

