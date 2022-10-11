Isolated storms Tuesday night; Cooler temperatures ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking a few isolated storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. A couple of these storms could produce some gusty winds and small hail.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

A cold front will approach SE Minnesota and NE Iowa late Tuesday night which will bring the possibility of isolated storms. Timing looks to be from 9 p.m. until 1-2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts should stay around 0.10-0.15″ for most areas.

Precip outlook this week (KTTC)

After the front moves across the upper Midwest, on-and-off spotty showers will be possible through Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to be little to none on Wednesday. Dry conditions will settle in through the rest of the week with temperatures dropping below average.

Temperature outlooks (KTTC)

Below-average temperatures will settle in the rest of the week for the upper Midwest. The Climate Prediction Center has a 50-60% chance of below-average conditions across SE MN and NE IA. As we look towards next week, temperatures next Wednesday through Tuesday could return to near/above seasonal averages.

Temps this week (KTTC)

Highs will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures will take a bigger dip on Monday with highs in the middle and lower 40s. Long-range models suggest temperatures return to seasonal averages (the middle 50s) by the following weekend.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will follow the below-average high temperatures and will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. This trend is expected to continue into early next week.

Nick

