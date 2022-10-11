Iowa to get $96 million in Federal funds

Iowa
Iowa(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of the Treasury approved 11 more states for up to $1 billion. Iowa was included in this latest approval. It is under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).

Iowa was approved for up to $96.1 million, this will help operate four programs. Two venture capital programs were given $53 million. The programs are designed to invest in early-stage startups and provide low-interest loans to pre-seed, seed, and early-stage startups. One of the goals of the programs is to help retain high-potential Iowa startups that might otherwise relocate.

Iowa will also run a collateral support program, using $15.1 million and is focused on facilitating loans to underserved small businesses.

The last program, a loan participation program will get the last $28 million. This program will provide small manufacturers access to funding for automation, robotics and specialized hardware to increase productivity. This program is particularly significant to rural-area manufacturers, which make up over half of the manufacturers in the state.

31 state plans have been approved so far for approximately $4.8 billion in SSBCI funding.

