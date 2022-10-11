Heart of the City project enters final stage

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Heart of the City project in downtown Rochester entered its final stage this week.

The $18.6 million Destination Medical Center project started in April 2020, with the goal of enhancing the area in and around Peace Plaza.

Since the start, it has undergone sidewalk and road construction, the installation of a new water feature and a sculpture.

The final phase includes the installation of eight 50-foot catenary poles, a steel cable web-system, and lights and mesh sleeves used to house wiring.

Cranes are needed to facilitate the installation.

This part of the project has closed 1st Avenue SW from Center Street W to south of Peace Plaza.

Strategic Initiatives Director Josh Johnsen said he understands the frustration businesses in the area have and he appreciates their patience.

He said during construction, they are trying to make the space accessible.

“We’re using what we call event fencing, so very low fencing” Johnsen said. “It’s easily moveable so we can continue to move pedestrians around the site depending on where we are working within the plaza. The goal is to always maintain access, maintain pedestrian flow as much as possible, but we also have to keep safety in mind.”

He said the lighting is key for the space to ensure it is well illuminated for safety and security.

“This is truly one-of-a-kind piece,” he said. “You won’t see many 50-foot-tall lighting structures. It will really be something that people will want to take a look at.”

Johnsen said there aren’t any more projects related to the Heart of the City planned at this time, but there could be in the future.

