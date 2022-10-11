Bear Creek holds Walk N’ Roll fundraiser

Bear Creek Services
Bear Creek Services(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Walk or roll to show your support for a loved one or others who have developmental disabilities. The event is on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Walk N’ Roll will be at the Rochester Fairgrounds Graham Park, across from the Farmer’s Market.

People who raise $25 or more can attend and get a “Walk N Roll” shirt for free, if you don’t fundraise it is $25 per person to attend and shirts are $10.

Click here for how to sign up.

