Bear Creek holds Walk N’ Roll fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Walk or roll to show your support for a loved one or others who have developmental disabilities. The event is on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Walk N’ Roll will be at the Rochester Fairgrounds Graham Park, across from the Farmer’s Market.

People who raise $25 or more can attend and get a “Walk N Roll” shirt for free, if you don’t fundraise it is $25 per person to attend and shirts are $10.

Click here for how to sign up.

