Annual Field of Dreams harvest gives back to rural healthcare systems

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Harvest season is in full swing, and some local farmers are using their skills to give back to rural healthcare systems. Tuesday, Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha received a donation with the help of these farmers.

For the past 25 years, Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s has been putting on its Field of Dreams project. It’s where local farmers plant and harvest crops in a field right in front of the hospital and the money from the crops is donated to the hospital.

Many farmers say harvest season is off to a good start, and despite the growing season ending, some farmers are hoping to see a bit more rain, and soon.

“I think every farmer would tell you right now we could take some rain. We need some moisture around here,” farmer and county commissioner of Wabasha Brian Giohl said.

But while we wait for some more rain, some southeast Minnesota farmers are hitting the fields to give back to their communities.

“I try to give back way more than I ever get back or ask for in return. That’s just who I am and what my family’s about,” Giohl said.

Tuesday, local farmers harvest soybeans from this field outside of Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha as a part of a donation to the hospital.

“They dig in and get dirty and they’re willing to do whatever help we need to help fundraise and take care of patients down the road,” Gunderson St. Elizabeth’s rehab services manager Carla Theusch said.

The crops brought in around $30,000 to go toward expanding and relocating its rehab services department.

“They’re currently in the basement and we wanted to bring them up to the main floor and closer to the front of the building so that would improve accessibility and visibility,” Theusch said.

Past projects have helped build a new emergency room and expand the hospital’s operating room.

“This is just a tradition that continues on. The farmers have been very, very generous. When they’re generous, the business community is also very supportive,” Gunderson St. Elizabeth’s senior consultant Tom Crowley said.

Giohl, who helped harvest the crops, has a personal connection with the hospital, so helping out for the past two years was an easy decision.

“I used to bring my dad down here for dialysis for a lot of years and my grandpa was in the nursing home system and my mother comes down here so for me, it’s pretty easy to give back,” he said.

Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s serves a wide rural community and plans to continue investing into its services.

“Everyone is really on the same page in terms of trying to help maintain high quality healthcare in the rural area. That’s difficult in small areas. We’ve lost a lot of hospitals. We don’t want to lose ours. We have no intention of that,” Crowley said.

The rehab services department expansion project costs around $7 million. So far, the hospital has raised nearly $3.5 million, half of the project’s cost. Hospital staff members hope to break ground by next spring and open up the new facilities within a year and a half.

