21st Annual Brew Review is this Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, Oct. 15th is the 21st Annual autumn Brew Review. This year features beer from more than 95 Minnesota Breweries being poured on Boom Island Park, in the heart of Minneapolis.

The President of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, Dawn Finnie from Little Thistle, joined Midwest Access to preview the event. Click here for more information on the event and the guild.

