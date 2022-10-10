Warm, summer-like temperatures ahead for Tuesday with evening storm chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw a warm, summer-like start to the work week as above-normal temperatures will continue into Tuesday before much cooler air settles into the region for the second half of the week.

Tonight, quiet and clear skies are expected with mild overnight temperatures in the low 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Isolated storms Tuesday evening (KTTC)

A warm and windy day is in store for SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Tuesday. A warm front will move north through the area during the day, allowing for temperatures to climb into the low to mid-70s. Widespread sunshine is expected with blustery south winds at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times. The late evening hours will feature some much-needed rain chances for the area. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive along the I-35 corridor around 8-9 pm, reach Rochester between 10 pm and 11 pm, and exit our area after 1 am Wednesday. While the threat of severe weather is low, a few storms could be on the strong side, with gusty winds and hail the main hazards. Most of our area should receive around 0.25″ of rain or less, with isolated locations receiving upwards of 0.50″ of rain by Wednesday morning.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Following a potentially stormy night, a couple of lingering showers are possible before 9 am Wednesday with dry and sunny skies expected for the remainder of the day. A cold front will pass through SE Minnesota and NE Iowa during the morning hours, keeping afternoon temperatures seasonal in the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected with blustery northwest winds.

Much colder air will filter into the Upper Midwest for the tail end of the week, dropping temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below normal. Thursday will see partly sunny skies with afternoon highs only managing the upper 40s. Temperatures will recover slightly into the low 50s on Friday with partly sunny skies.

Conditions will continue to remain chilly through the weekend and even into early next week with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid-50s. After Wednesday morning, little to no rain chances are expected through early next week.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.