Semi driver facing multiple charges after rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa. (KTTC) – A driver of a semi tractor-trailer was arrested after the vehicle overturned into a ditch.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Thrush Avenue and 250th Street.

Map of crash scene.
Map of crash scene.(KTTC)

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was turning right onto Thrush Avenue when the trailer’s tires went into the ditch and caused the trailer and tractor to rollover.

The driver, Richard Kuykendall, 77, of Forrest City, was arrested and held for bond on a number of charges:

  • Driving while license suspended
  • Fail to maintain control of a motor vehicle
  • Fraudulent use of registration
  • No registration
  • Failure to prove security against liability
  • Fail to maintain safety belts
  • Fail to display registration plate

Kuykendall was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home destroyed in fire near Oronoco.
Home destroyed in overnight fire near Oronoco
Police Lights
Motorcyclist injured in Fillmore County crash
Mayo Clinic employee pay increase
Mayo Clinic announces 6-9% wage increase for nearly 65,000 employees
Meta is warning that 1 million of its Facebook users' login information may have been...
Facebook warning: 1 million usernames, passwords may have been stolen
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic gifted $100M to expand proton beam therapy services
Head-on crash NW Rochester
Head-on crash in NW Rochester, no injuries
Home destroyed in fire near Oronoco.
Home destroyed in overnight fire near Oronoco
Thesis Beer Project beer fun run
Dozens show up for beer fun run in Rochester