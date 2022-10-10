Semi driver facing multiple charges after rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa. (KTTC) – A driver of a semi tractor-trailer was arrested after the vehicle overturned into a ditch.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Thrush Avenue and 250th Street.

Map of crash scene. (KTTC)

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was turning right onto Thrush Avenue when the trailer’s tires went into the ditch and caused the trailer and tractor to rollover.

The driver, Richard Kuykendall, 77, of Forrest City, was arrested and held for bond on a number of charges:

Driving while license suspended

Fail to maintain control of a motor vehicle

Fraudulent use of registration

No registration

Failure to prove security against liability

Fail to maintain safety belts

Fail to display registration plate

Kuykendall was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

