Rochester credit union works to fight food insecurity

By Megan Zemple
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester credit union is working to address food insecurity by installing its own food pantry.

Staff at Affinity Credit Union in Rochester off of 55th Street NW participated in their 10th annual “Plus It Forward Day,” where they work on service projects throughout the community.

Staff worked to build a “Little Free Pantry” Monday.

It is a wooden box with doors on a post that will be installed outside of the credit union and filled with non-perishable food items.

Branch Manager Billie Packer said the project is something staff and customers have been thinking about for a while.

She said in the past, they’ve had people experiencing homelessness stop in to get warm during the cold weather months. She said this is one way they are trying to extend the help.

“Many members have been asking for something like this as a way to give back,” she said. “So, we’re really excited about it. it can be funded by the community by people just dropping off non-perishable items. and then also people can stop by then and pick up whatever they need.”

The pantry will be installed on the side of the parking lot near some trees, as to add some privacy.

Donations are welcome. People can put the food directly in the pantry, or they can drop donations off in the building during business hours.

Staff also worked to help the Elder Network by making care packages and Bear Creek Services with gardening.

